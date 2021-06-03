Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.21. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 131,412 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.