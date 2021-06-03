GoChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $660,986.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $660,986.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,134,695,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,945,284 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

