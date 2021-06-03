Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 431,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

