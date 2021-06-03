Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

