Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after buying an additional 432,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.