Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Financial Analysis

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.40 -$40.44 million $1.09 13.46 SBA Communications $2.08 billion 16.29 $24.10 million $9.44 32.87

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47% SBA Communications 6.59% -2.99% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 SBA Communications 0 2 7 1 2.90

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $329.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

