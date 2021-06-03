Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $15.59 million and $1.06 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

