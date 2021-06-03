Graviocoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00483403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.