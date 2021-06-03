Gravity (GZRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $104,271.97

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $104,271.97 and $65.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00310715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01124314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.34 or 0.99651997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

