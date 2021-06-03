Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $756.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 756.50 ($9.88) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 4520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738.50 ($9.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679 ($8.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

