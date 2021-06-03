Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.