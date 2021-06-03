Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading Down 0.3%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 158,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 679,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

