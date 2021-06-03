GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $14.94

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $15.50. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.