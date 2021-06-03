Grid+ Hits Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $97,928.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

