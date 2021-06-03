Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 48,446 shares.The stock last traded at $173.14 and had previously closed at $180.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

