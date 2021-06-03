Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $22.55.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

