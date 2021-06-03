Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

