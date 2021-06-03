Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.73

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.73 and traded as high as C$31.34. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.02, with a volume of 21,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.73. The company has a market cap of C$858.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

