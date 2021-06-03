Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:GGM opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.