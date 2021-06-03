Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE GPM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,055. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
