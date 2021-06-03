Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GPM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,055. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

