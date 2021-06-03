Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
