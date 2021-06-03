Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

