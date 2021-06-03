Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.35. 35,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

