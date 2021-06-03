Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.35. 35,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88.
In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.
