Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,411% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

GWRE stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

