GVO Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.6% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

