GXChain Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $68.04 million and $47.73 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,287,407 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

