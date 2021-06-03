Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393.80 ($5.15). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 380.80 ($4.98), with a volume of 560,954 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £758.24 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In related news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

