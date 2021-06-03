Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

HALO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

