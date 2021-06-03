Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

