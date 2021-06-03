Harborview Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

SCZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,276. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59.

