Harborview Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

