Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of IWC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

