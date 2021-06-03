HARD Protocol Market Cap Hits $50.46 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $50.46 million and $10.47 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00328487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00236444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.01191955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.93 or 1.00356813 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

