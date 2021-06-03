Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $77.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103066 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.
Harmony Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
