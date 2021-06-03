Harvest Finance Trading Down 5.7% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $772,044.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $74.31 or 0.00191718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

