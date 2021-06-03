Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Haynes International worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

