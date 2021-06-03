HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. As a group, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.