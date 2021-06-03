HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 over the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

