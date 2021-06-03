HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.90. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS NIOBF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.65.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

