Head-To-Head Analysis: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSX Techedu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.07%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.78%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.26 $124.26 million $1.56 7.91 GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.49 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -16.80

Perdoceo Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 17.99% 21.59% 16.47% GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats GSX Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences. It also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 42,700 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

