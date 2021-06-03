Head-To-Head Analysis: Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yellow and Celadon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.19 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yellow and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yellow currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Summary

Yellow beats Celadon Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

