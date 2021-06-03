Head to Head Comparison: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) versus Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Fearless Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80% Fearless Films N/A N/A N/A

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Fearless Films’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.81 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Fearless Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fearless Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and Fearless Films, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fearless Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 77.53%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Fearless Films.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Fearless Films on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc. operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment. Fearless Films, Inc. is based in Concord, Canada.

