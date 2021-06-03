Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Financial Group and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 11 0 2.63 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.80 $1.06 billion $2.41 20.92 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.75 $214.45 million $1.85 14.85

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 38.17% 12.15% 1.86%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Citizens Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

