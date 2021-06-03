Head-To-Head Review: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Calix (NYSE:CALX)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Calix 10.15% 29.40% 18.38%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 1 2 3 0 2.33

Calix has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.64%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Calix $541.24 million 5.37 $33.48 million $0.75 61.69

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calix beats AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

