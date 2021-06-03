Head-To-Head Review: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 3.91 $1.79 billion $0.95 13.32

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCUR and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats CCUR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

