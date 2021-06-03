Head-To-Head Review: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.03 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.66 Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 6.98 -$16.22 million $1.29 17.07

Kite Realty Group Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09% Kite Realty Group Trust 3.17% 0.68% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 29.16%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

