Head to Head Review: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60% American International Group -8.73% 4.75% 0.53%

23.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and American International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 4.20 $90.77 million $0.74 22.43 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.05 -$5.94 billion $2.52 21.23

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $47.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.43%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than American International Group.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats American International Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides its program partners with various services, including issuing carrier services; claims administration and insurance management; and reinsurance brokerage, as well as underwrites coverage for properties, such as builders risk, contractors equipment, transportation risk, and mobile equipment. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, group and individual annuities, and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; plan administrative and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

