Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.68% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $629,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,221,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,676,000 after buying an additional 710,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 998,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 579,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

