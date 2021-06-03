HeartBout (HB) Hits One Day Volume of $2,989.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $187,494.25 and approximately $2,989.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

