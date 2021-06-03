Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $266.18 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00274376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,696,995 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

